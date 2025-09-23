What does Heritage Day mean to you?

Tomorrow is Heritage Day, intended to acknowledge and celebrate the rich diversity of the country. Does this day carry any significance for you? If so, what, and how do you celebrate?
On a related note, and because I’m a sucker for historical trivia, does anyone know what Heritage Day was originally celebrate as?
I didn’t know it’s origins either. According to Wikipedia, the 24th September was celebrated as the anniversary of the death of King Shaka. The IFP insisted that it be celebrated as a public holiday, and so it is now Heritage Day. However, it seems that all South Africans are happy to celebrate it as National Braai Day. Nothing unites our country as much as the smell of meat sizzling on a fire . I do love the developing trend of people to wear some form of traditional clothing on Heritage Day.
Casa Law will definitely be putting something on the braai! But I think I’ll leave my Voortrekkerkappie in the closet this year.
My Heritage Day tradition is a bit of a “cheat”, since my parents got married on this day in 2002
So we usually just make cakes and celebrate their anniversary - and sometimes there’s a braai