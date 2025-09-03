How do you use AI in your day-to-day?

Have you experimented with AI for creative tasks like image generation or music? How do you use AI, if at all? Share your experiences and thoughts with the community.

I run a non-profit, and manage a self-development movement. I use AI to help me strategise and create marketing campaigns. I love using the various LLMs to see which ones perform using the same prompts and contextualisation. Honestly, if I could get paid to do all this, I’d need nothing else! ai

This is so interesting. Which LLMs do you prefer for marketing?

Strategic planning - NotebookLM

Marketing - Claude

ChatGPT - random questions

NotebookLM is so good. I just throw all my research and drafts into a container and then can verify facts and edit my copy for accuracy on the fly. Claude and Gemini are also great tools to help cut down if I feel that I’ve overwritten. I try steer clear of ChatGPT, but it is great to get a start on developing infographics

I have played a little bit with AI in Canva and in Midjourney and recently with Soro. For me it is a little bit hit and miss, Canva’s AI has made me some beautiful pics BUT often the pics are really fake looking and clearly AI and not at all compelling. I know the more sophisticated tools (and users) are doing amazing work

I dabble in vibe-coding, not day-to-day but fairly often. I need a use-case and i need a “thing“ ie code that could plausibly be fixed and troubleshot - i don’t like invisible machinery. I enjoy that it makes me think pretty hard and i actually learn a lot as i’m doing it.
I also ask chatgpt questions about how to get my guitar tone how i want :smiley:

Very useful for coding – makes it much faster.

Though has some caveats - you need to be very precise and clear - and go through a multi step process to reject dumb ideas it generates and modify appropriately.

Shameless plug, but most of my knowledge on different ways to use AI comes from this webinar with Jeremy Caplan (though I still worry about the impact AI has/will have on our environment and society.) Daily Maverick Events
https://youtu.be/o3xsGBr4B7c

I’ve attempted to turn portrait photos into semi-anonymous avatar images using Google Gemini. The results looked more like a kindergarten crayon drawing than the Roy Lichtenstien effect that I was looking for.
ChatGPT gave pretty good results when asked to knock together a web app from scratch. But getting it to update more complicated code was an exercise in frustration.

Have you tried Claude? Behaves like an IDE - i hit a brick wall pretty early on due to bad UI.
Have had best success with Vercel - but has a preference for TypeScript which might be a dealbreaker for some.

The UI is quite horrid, but it’s the best balance between capability and usability. Gemini i find is the most capable as an agent - but this is because I’m heavily invested in Google services. ChatGPT is too eager to please, even when it gets things wrong in its attempt to provide a positive outcome

I must be the odd one out, I use duck.ai for general queries and Hugging Face Spaces where I can try out the latest research AI models for free. I avoid directly using any of the commercial offerings as I only lightly and intentionally use AI.

